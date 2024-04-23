FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Tuesday 4/23/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks

Tuesday's main slate on FanDuel features three games. For a full breakdown, see numberFire's matchup heat map.

Guards

Top Plays

Luka Doncic ($12,300) -- Luka Doncic's $12.3K salary still tops the slate, but it's quietly his lowest since January. Every bit helps, so I'm willing to get up to Luka in a must-win tonight. Luka hasn't quiet flashed his slate-breaking upside against LA this season, with the Clippers "holding" him to 54.6 FanDuel points per game (FPPG) across four meetings. Still, Doncic is our highest-projected player tonight with our model pegging him for 53.9 FPs as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bradley Beal ($7,700) -- Bradley Beal was solid in Game 1 against Minnesota, scoring 15 actual and 34.4 FanDuel points across 37 minutes. Expect him to see another heavy workload tonight, and that's led to a string of strong fantasy performances for Beal. Over his last six games, Beal's averaged 44.3 FPPG, including a 58.7-FP blow-up in the regular season finale against Minnesota. He's a capable mid-range option at guard that could go under-rostered with so many high-salary ball handlers.

Patrick Beverley ($5,600) -- Patrick Beverley continues to see heavy minutes with Giannis Antetokounmpo out. He played 36 minutes in Game 1, totaling 30.4 assists thanks to 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals. Over his last five games, Beverley has averaged 28.6 minutes and 27.1 FPPG. That kind of production at his salary is much needed on a slate lacking obvious value. His rebounds + assists prop is set at 9.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Others to Consider

Damian Lillard ($9,500) -- Damian Lillard did all his damage in the first half of Game 1, scoring 35 real-world points and finishing with 43.7 FPs. Assuming the Pacers keep things more competitive this time around, Dame's set up for another big game as Milwaukee's primary option. In eight games without Giannis, Lillard has averaged 46.0 FPPG and a 36.0% usage rate according to RotoGrinders CourtIQ. Dame to score 30+ points is -105 on FanDuel Sportsbook and serves as one of today's top player props.

Andrew Nembhard ($4,700) -- Again, value is hard to come by tonight, but Andrew Nembhard is available at a low salary and continues to flirt with 30 minutes on a nightly basis. He only went for 10.5 FPs in Game 1, so there's certainly some risk here, but a bounce-back performance from Indiana's offense could lift him back into value consideration. We project him for 23.6 FPs, making him the second-best point-per-dollar value on the slate (5.03 FPs per $1,000).

Wings

Top Plays

Anthony Edwards ($9,800) -- Anthony Edwards was a man on a mission in Game 1, dropping 33 real-world points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists en route to 52.8 FPs. Phoenix didn't have much of an answer for ANT, though he could see even more work if the Suns can keep up offensively tonight. For his career, he's now averaging 28.5 points per game in the playoffs and has exceeded 28 points in five straight dating back to last season. Yet, his points prop is set at 25.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Khris Middleton ($8,100) -- Khris Middleton put on a show in Game 1, notching a double-double (23 points and 10 rebounds) on his way to 43.0 FPs. Despite the lopsided victory, Middleton still played 34 minutes -- an encouraging sign going forward. In the slate's top game environment, Middleton should again serve as a reliable mid-range play.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($5,100) -- Value wings are few and far between tonight, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker certainly has some appeal after a stellar Game 1. NAW went for 18 actual and 36.8 FanDuel points, though the most encouraging stat may have been his 28 minutes. Perhaps his hot shooting (4-of-9 from three) led him to see more run, but if Alexander-Walker's going to continue to flirt with 30 minutes in the playoffs, he's a serious value at this salary.

Others to Consider

Kawhi Leonard ($8,200) -- Kawhi Leonard is questionable but did participate in Tuesday's shootaround. There's a degree of risk rostering him if he plays, but it's at least easy to late swap to Paul George if he sits. Leonard's $8.2K salary is his lowest since November, so there's upside if he goes. He averaged 41.7 FPPG in the regular season, after all.

Aaron Nesmith ($5,200) -- The production hasn't been there for Aaron Nesmith, but 36 minutes are 36 minutes. He flashed fantasy potential earlier in the season but has yet to rediscover the magic upon his return from injury. Still, this Pacers-Bucks game has the slate's highest over/under, and Nesmith continues to project well. Our model projects Nesmith for 25.0 FPs, making him the second-best point-per-dollar value at SF (4.80 FPs per $1,000).

Bigs

Top Plays

Pascal Siakam ($8,300) -- We used up the stud bigs last night, but I'm more than fine turning to Pascal Siakam at $8.3K. Siakam exploded for 62.6 FPs in Game 1, paying homage to his incredible postseason runs with Toronto. He probably won't score 36 points and rack up 13 rebounds every game, but Siakam's clearly their top offensive option right now. We project him for 40.7 FPs, good for the top point-per-dollar value at PF (4.91 FPs per $1,000).

Bobby Portis ($7,300) -- Bobby Portis notched 26.7 FPs in Game 1 -- a fine effort, but one that left something to be desired with Giannis out. Still, I'm bullish that Portis bounces back with Antetokounmpo doubtful again tonight. He's averaged 39.7 FPPG and commanded a 26.8% usage rate in nine games without Giannis. Meanwhile, the Pacers gave up the fourth-most FPPG to PFs during the regular season. Portis is well-positioned for a rebound.

PJ Washington ($6,200) -- Dallas didn't get much of anything from their bigs in Game 1, but old reliable PJ Washington still found his way to 28.4 FPs in 36 minutes. He's been the Mavericks' most dependable big from a minute's perspective, so we can safely count on him as a mid-range option in Game 2. In the same frontcourt, I don't mind taking a flyer on either Daniel Gafford ($5,400) or Dereck Lively ($4,200) in larger tournaments -- provided you're pairing them with Luka. Even Maxi Kleber ($4,000) has a bit of appeal after he played 26 minutes in Game 1, yet there's undoubtedly less upside there.

Others to Consider

Kevin Durant ($9,400) -- Kevin Durant was efficient as a scorer in Game 1 (31 points on 11-of-17 shooting), but he turned the ball over five times and only had one assist. Assuming the Suns don't get blown out again, KD's periphery numbers should take a bump, though he hasn't surpassed 49 FPs in four meetings with Minnesota this season.

Myles Turner ($7,000) -- Myles Turner, Ivica Zubac ($7,100), and Jusuf Nurkic ($6,900) are all about the same salary and center-only options. Zubac (44.5 FPs) had the best Game 1, but Turner (34.6) and Nurkic (28.3) were serviceable. I prefer Turner tonight by nature of game environment, and it helps that he's established a solid floor against Milwaukee with 30-plus FPs in five of six matchups.

Get in on the action today! All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay for any NBA playoff game happening April 23nd! See the promotions page for full details.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.