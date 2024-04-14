FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Sunday 4/14/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Team Opp O/U Spread Implied Total Injuries POR SAC 213.5 17 98.25 Henderson, Ayton questionable / Simons, Walker doubtful / Grant, Thybulle, Brogdon, Sharpe, Camara, Williams OUT MEM DEN 217.5 13 102.25 Kennard, Aldama, Clarke, Konchar, Stevens, Bane, Jackson Jr, Rose, Morant OUT DAL OKC 225 19 103 Doncic, Irving, Gafford, Washington, Jones Jr, Exum, Kleber, Lively OUT DET SA 215 4.5 105.25 Duren, Cunningham, Fontecchio, Thompson, Stewart, Grimes, Umude OUT UTAH GS 222.5 8 107.25 Sexton questionable / Clarkson, Collins, Kessler, Markkanen, Dunn OUT PHX MIN 217 2 107.5 LAC HOU 220.5 3 108.75 Harden questionable / Leonard OUT View Full Table

NBA DFS Picks

Guards

De'Aaron Fox ($10,000): With the Kings playing for improving playoff seeding, Fox should see his normal role while recording 1.23 FanDuel points per minute with today's rotation. Even at his highest salary this month, Sacramento's star is first among guards with a 48.5 fantasy projection versus a Portland Trail Blazers' defense allowing 50.2 FanDuel points per game to his position.

Devin Booker ($9,700): Phoenix will likely play their starters in their regular season finale while they try to stay out of the play-in tournament. In a tough matchup against a Minnesota Timberwolves' unit giving up 46.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, Booker is fifth among guards with a 40.2 fantasy projection.

Anthony Edwards ($9,500): Despite dealing with an illness, "Ant-Man" is second among guards with a 42.6 fantasy projection at his second highest salary in April.

C.J. McCollum ($8,700): The Pelican's veteran has been on fire in April, accounting for 1.16 FanDuel points per minute and 45.1 FanDuel points per contest.

Jalen Green ($8,600 / Amen Thompson ($8,000): With the Rockets' short-handed rotation, Green ranks among his team's projected starting five in fantasy production (1.35 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (35.3%) while Thompson has produced 1.13 FanDuel points per minute.

Jaden Ivey ($7,200): In 124 minutes with today's inactives, Ivey has played an increased role, recording 1.16 FanDuel points per minute and a 29.7% usage rate.

Dalano Banton ($7,100): Even if Banton were to play in a second unit role, Portland's guard has been on fire, producing 1.12 FanDuel points per minute this month. The 24-year old is fourth among guards in value with a 5.7 rating and a 40.5 fantasy projection.

Scotty Pippen Jr. ($7,000)/ Jordan Goodwin ($6,500): The Grizzlies' versatile guard has displayed intriguing ceiling in his last five appearances, averaging 1.30 FanDuel points per minute and a 28.7% usage rate while Goodwin is sixth in value with a 5.57 rating and a 36.2 fantasy projection.

Marcus Sasser ($5,400): Detroit's rookie is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points per minute and a 24.4% usage rate in today's splits.

Jaden Hardy ($4,300): With the Mavericks ruling out their entire first unit, Hardy will take on a huge role, producing 1.42 FanDuel points per minute and a 33.7% usage rate.

Forwards

Anthony Davis ($11,600): In a meaningful matchup with the Lakers attempting to hold the eighth seed, "AD" is third overall with a 50.6 fantasy projection versus his former team. In three prior matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is averaging 18.6 real-life points and 46.4 FanDuel points.

Domantas Sabonis ($10,800): After producing 1.34 FanDuel points per minute with today's rotation, Sabonis is second overall with a 52.4 fantasy projection versus a Portland unit giving up the second most FanDuel points (60.8 per game) to his position.

LeBron James ($10,500): Even at his highest salary point in April, Los Angeles' superstar offers underrated production after he accounted for 1.44 FanDuel points per minute this month.

Kevin Durant ($9,600): Despite some recent inconsistency, KD still offers safe floor with an assured role on Sunday while ranking fifth among forwards with a 41.6 fantasy projection.

Zion Williamson ($9,100): After recording 1.50 FanDuel points per minute in his last four games, Williamson is sixth among his position with a 41.5 fantasy projection.

Keegan Murray ($6,900): Sacramento's second-year forward is third among his team's first unit in fantasy production (0.92 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (20.9%).

Chimezie Metu ($5,600): After a 3.4% salary drop, Metu is fourth among his position in value with a 6.31 rating and a 35.3 fantasy projection.

Cam Whitmore ($5,500): The 19-year old sees a sneaky boost in his metrics with Houston's injuries, recording 1.22 FanDuel points per minute and a 29.9% usage rate.

Julian Champagnie ($5,400): San Antonio's forward is seventh in value among his position with a 5.51 rating and a 29.8 fantasy projection after he accounted for 0.98 FanDuel points per minute in today's splits.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. ($4,500): Even in a bench role, the 21-year old has put up monster performances in his last two appearances, producing an eye-popping 1.42 FanDuel points per minute. Lofton Jr. is second overall in value with a 6.96 rating and a 31.3 fantasy projection.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper ($4,000): In 60 minutes with today's inactives, the Mavericks' rookie has been extremely effective, recording 1.28 FanDuel points per minute.

Justin Minaya ($3,800: With Jabari Walker unlikely to play, Minaya is fifth overall in value with a 6.42 rating and a 24.4 fantasy projection.

Centers

Nikola Jokic ($12,700): If Jokic is able to suit up after he was listed as questionable, Denver's leading MVP candidate is first overall with a 54.7 fantasy projection versus a Memphis Grizzlies' team giving up 58.0 FanDuel points per game to the five position. Jokic has roasted Memphis this season, averaging 25.6 real-life points and 55.6 FanDuel points in three prior meetings.

Sandro Mamukelashvili ($5,200): The Spurs' big could be a sneaky value option after his production moves up to 1.11 FanDuel points per minute with Sunday's rotation.

