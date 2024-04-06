FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 4/6/24

We get our first small Saturday night slate with Coors Field tonight. Should we play or fade the gargantuan total? Which pitcher will help us get there?

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to also incorporate numberFire's great tools into your research process, including daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, and batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitchers to Target

Michael King, San Diego Padres ($8,800)

You'll never hear staunch opposition to a pitcher in Oracle Park, one of baseball's notorious venues for pitching, from me.

That's especially true with Michael King ($8,800) despite a rough start (6.14 ERA) to 2024. The former top prospect had a 3.29 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 29.5% strikeout rate in 49 appearances last year with the New York Yankees.

King has a sublime chance to get back on track against the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco's key two additions to the lineup were right-handed sticks, which is why they haven't improved a ton in the RHP split from 2023. The Gigantes have a 90 wRC+ with a 25.8% strikeout rate (eighth-highest in MLB) against righties this year.

The San Diego Padres' starter is projected by FanDuel Research for the most overall FanDuel points (FDP) on the slate (35.4) at a value salary, which will go a long way on a slate with Coors Field for many.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels ($8,600)

Not only do we have a viable value starter on this inaugural Coors slate for a Saturday, but we also have an alternative.

Reid Detmers ($8,600) has flashed elite upside in the form of a no-hitter previously, but Detmers had a since 2023 season on its own. Detmers' 4.14 SIERA and 26.1% strikeout rate were both solid marks, and he improved in his first start of 2024. A 33.3% punchout rate and 17.0% swinging-strike rate are something to monitor closely when the Los Angeles Angels badly need a top starter.

While tonight's matchup against the Boston Red Sox isn't perfect, it certainly will work. Boston's 4.00 implied team total isn't extremely high, and it checks out with an average .721 OPS against southpaws thus far. The Sox have a 25.7% K rate (ninth-highest) in the split, though, which will provide upside for Detmers' fantasy score.

At 33.4 projected FDP, Detmers only trails King in our projections in terms of total fantasy points. I actually prefer his superior form and 2023 sample as a starter if forced to choose between them.

Others to Consider

Kevin Gausman ($10,400) Great debut form (1.59 SIERA) and not particularly scared of his matchup or ballpark against the Yanks. Just tough to get to him at salary with so many elite offenses in mouthwatering spots.

DL Hall ($6,300) The Seattle Mariners can't get out of their own way at the plate to begin the year, including a 77 wRC+ against lefties. Hall's 3.05 SIERA last year provides hope for a breakout 2024 even if his debut didn't go well.



Stacks to Target

Texas Rangers

I'll always write up two stacks that aren't the given that is Coors Field. The Texas Rangers are undoubtedly the best of the rest.

Texas hit double digits against last night, and the defending champs have smashed right-handers for an .870 OPS (second-best in MLB) so far. They're well-positioned to keep it going against J.P. France. France had a vulnerable 4.96 SIERA last season with a debut one (4.76) that appeared to mean more of the same.

Plus, Houston's bullpen has the worst FIP in baseball (6.64) to begin the season. Contact numbers imply slight improvement to come, but they've not been a concern for stacks overall.

Texas' best OPS members against righties thus far include the usual suspects: Adolis Garcia ($4,000), Corey Seager ($3,800), and Marcus Semien ($3,500) along with newcomer Jared Walsh ($2,700).

Texas' 5.00 implied team total is the second-best outside of Coors, and they've been in top form to begin the season.

Atlanta Braves

Speaking of top offenses in elite form, the Atlanta Braves are demolishing right-handed pitching again.

Despite an oddly slow start against lefties, the ATL have tattooed righties for a 164 wRC+ and .252 ISO -- both dominating the rest of baseball. Their matchup might even be a bit underrated on Saturday.

On the road, the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt to the bump, and Pfaadt's 1.80 ERA might be fool's gold given it came against the Colorado Rockies at home. The righty had a 44.1% flyball rate and 43.6% hard-hit rate last year, which ended in a 5.78 ERA.

Any return to those flyball struggles could result in taters against Atlanta in their building. The Braves' ISO leaders this year in the split are (in order) Michael Harris II ($3,300), Marcell Ozuna ($3,200), Matt Olson ($4,200), and Ozzie Albies ($4,000), so the average salary of the best pieces isn't quite as crushing as normal.

In a world without Coors Field, the Braves would be the most popular stack by a mile. I don't want to forget that with middling results from the offenses playing in Denver tonight that could end up disappointing.

Others to Consider

Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies These implied totals don't tower over Texas or Atlanta, but the salaries and popularity largely will. I'm treading lightly despite the obvious risks given poor pitchers on both sides.

Kansas City Royals I was shocked to see K.C. with an implied total north of 5.00, but the struggling Chicago White Sox have absolutely zero momentum, and Chris Flexen's 7.47 SIERA through his debut won't provide any. They're a nice value fit for lineups using Gausman.



Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.