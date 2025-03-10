FanDuel College Basketball Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Underdogs Today 3/10/25

March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. With conference tournaments underway, FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a pre-live straight moneyline wager, with odds of +100 or longer, placed on any college basketball game taking place on March 10th, 2025.

Monday features several college basketball games worth considering for this promotion, headlined by a WCC semifinals bout between San Francisco and Gonzaga.

The Dons have won eight of their last 10 games heading into tonight -- though their two losses both came to the Bulldogs by double-digits. Gonzaga, meanwhile, haven't lost to a team other than Saint Mary's since mid-January.

As of Monday morning, Gonzaga is favored by 14.5 points, while the total is set at 154.5.

Full San Francisco-Gonzaga odds can be found below, while all college basketball odds, can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points San Francisco @ Gonzaga Mar 11 3:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any pre-live, straight, moneyline wager placed on any college basketball game taking place on March 10th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 11:30 PM ET on March 10th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.