FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for MLB Same Game Parlay on 8/23/24

We're approaching the home stretch of the 2024 MLB regular season, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel. With all 30 teams playing tonight, FanDuel is offering an MLB Profit Boost to ALL customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any MLB game happening August 23rd!

There are several marquee matchups on the docket tonight, headlined by an interleague bout between the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals. Both sides are firmly in the playoff picture, and this will be their first head-to-head matchup of the season.

Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.69 ERA) is scheduled to start for the visiting Phils, while Michael Wacha (10-6, 3.33 ERA) is slated to hurl for the home Royals. Kansas City is a -138 moneyline favorite as of Friday morning. The total is set at 9.5.

First pitch is slated for 8:11 pm ET. Here are the current odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay or Same Game Parlay Plus wager for any MLB game taking place on August 23rd, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +400 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 8/23/24

Here are the MLB games being played on August 23rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 (-215) -104 -112 8.5 Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-164) -118 +100 8.5 Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees -1.5 (-138) +240 -295 8.5 Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+104) +168 -200 9 Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins +1.5 (-166) -120 +102 8 Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+162) +114 -134 7.5 Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+155) +114 -134 9.5 View Full Table

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on August 24, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.