Knicks vs. Celtics Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 12

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Knicks lead the series 2-1. The matchup has an over/under of 209 points.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 209 -260 +215

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (52.6%)

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 39 times this season (39-42-1).

The Knicks have 40 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Knicks games this year have gone over the total in 43 of 82 opportunities (52.4%).

Against the spread, Boston has performed worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (51.2%) than games on the road (39%).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-19-1). On the road, it is .463 (19-22-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Knicks' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) than away (48.8%, 20 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 6 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Knicks are receiving 13.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Per game, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Mikal Bridges gets the Knicks 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

OG Anunoby averages 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

