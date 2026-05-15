FA Cup Final Best Bets: Picks for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Sporting Life soccer team share their best bets for the FA Cup final, as an out-of-form Chelsea take on a red-hot Manchester City.

Soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Picks and Best Bets for the FA Cup Final

Jake Osgathorpe -- Manchester City win to nil (+190)

Given Chelsea’s recent form, it’s hard to back anything but a Manchester City win. The Blues have won just twice in their last 12 matches in all competitions, with one victory coming in a 7-0 rout of League One side Port Vale.

Meanwhile, City are peaking at the perfect time. Since their Champions League exit, Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in nine, winning eight, with six clean sheets.

Chelsea’s attack remains a major concern, scoring just five goals in their last 10 games against top-level opposition while averaging only 1.05 non-penalty xG. City look sharper, more dangerous, and capable of winning this final comfortably once again.

Joe Townsend – Bernardo Silva To Commit 2 or More Fouls (+125)

Back Bernardo Silva to commit 2+ fouls at 7/4. The Manchester City captain is entering the final week of his nine-year spell at the club and should be fully fired up for one last big occasion.

His overall league average of 1.17 fouls per 90 is dragged down by routine games, but in marquee matchups, he becomes far more aggressive.

Silva committed three fouls in the Carabao Cup final, two against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals, and was sent off against Real Madrid in the Champions League after fouling early and often. He also gave away five fouls the last time these teams met.

James Cantrill – Marc Cucurella To Have 1 or More Shots (+105)

There’s a strong chance Marc Cucurella is deployed on the wing again for Chelsea, which puts his shot props firmly in play.

The Spaniard averages 0.71 shots per 90 while operating mainly at left-back, so a more advanced role should naturally boost those numbers.

Cucurella registered a shot at Anfield last weekend while playing higher up the pitch and could easily do the same again here if Chelsea use him in an attacking role from the start.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.