Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Ezekiel Elliott and the New England Patriots will play the Miami Dolphins -- whose rushing defense was ranked fourth in the league last season (103 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

For more info on Elliott, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Elliott vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.78

6.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.83

36.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.78

6.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Elliott 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Elliott was 17th at his position (and 48th overall) in fantasy points, with 168.8 (11.3 per game).

Elliott accumulated 2.3 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had seven carries for 29 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 14 receiving yards on five catches (seven targets).

In his best performance last year, Elliott finished with 17.7 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 7 versus the Detroit Lions.

In Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, Elliott put up 16.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), via this stat line: 15 carries, 42 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders -- Elliott accumulated 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8 carries, 10 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Elliott picked up 3.3 points (10 carries, 26 yards) in Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Last season, Miami allowed five quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Dolphins allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Miami last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Dolphins surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Miami last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Dolphins allowed a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Miami allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, two players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Dolphins last season.

In terms of run defense, Miami gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins last year.

