Evan Engram Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills and their fourth-ranked passing defense (169.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Engram worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Bills? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Engram this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Engram vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.00

5.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.61

37.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Engram Fantasy Performance

Engram is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 128th overall, as he has posted 23.2 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

In his last three games, Engram has posted 18.3 fantasy points (6.1 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 20 catches for 183 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Engram's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he caught seven balls on eight targets for 67 yards, good for 6.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Evan Engram had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he posted just 4.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Buffalo this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Evan Engram? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.