Evan Engram 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Evan Engram put up 0.5 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the eighth-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Evan Engram Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Engram's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 116.3 130 6 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 111.6 128 8

Evan Engram 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, Engram put up a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 11 receptions, 95 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 0.5 4 1 5 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Evan Engram vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Engram's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Evan Engram 143 114 963 4 9 Christian Kirk 85 57 787 3 5 Gabriel Davis 81 45 746 7 11 Travis Etienne 73 58 476 1 2

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Evan Engram? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.