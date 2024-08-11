menu item
Evan Engram 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Evan Engram 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Evan Engram put up 0.5 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the eighth-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Evan Engram Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Engram's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points116.31306
2024 Projected Fantasy Points111.61288

Evan Engram 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, Engram put up a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 11 receptions, 95 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Dolphins0.54150

Evan Engram vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Engram's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Evan Engram14311496349
Christian Kirk855778735
Gabriel Davis8145746711
Travis Etienne735847612

Want more data and analysis on Evan Engram? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

