Evan Engram 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Evan Engram put up 0.5 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the eighth-most popular fantasy TE (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.
Evan Engram Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Engram's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|116.3
|130
|6
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.6
|128
|8
Evan Engram 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, Engram put up a season-high 21.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 11 receptions, 95 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|0.5
|4
|1
|5
|0
Evan Engram vs. Other Jaguars Receivers
The Jaguars ran 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Engram's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Evan Engram
|143
|114
|963
|4
|9
|Christian Kirk
|85
|57
|787
|3
|5
|Gabriel Davis
|81
|45
|746
|7
|11
|Travis Etienne
|73
|58
|476
|1
|2
