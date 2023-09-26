Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Running back Elijah Mitchell is looking at a matchup against the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL (134.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Mitchell a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Mitchell vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.06

3.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.55

18.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

0.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 2.40

2.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Mitchell Fantasy Performance

With 5.4 fantasy points in 2023 (2.7 per game), Mitchell is the 70th-ranked player at the RB position and 261st among all players.

In two games this year, Mitchell has totaled 5.4 fantasy points, as he's run for 52 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 16 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with two yards on three receptions (four targets).

Last week against the New York Giants, Mitchell put up 4.4 fantasy points, carrying 11 times for 42 yards (3.8 yards per carry) with three receptions for two yards as a receiver.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Cardinals have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown reception by four players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Arizona this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Cardinals have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

