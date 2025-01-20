Dusty May on Vlad Goldin: "He's put in an inordinate amount of time on his game."

Vlad Goldin is starting to separate himself as one of the best interior forces in all of college basketball.

His coach isn't surprised.

"He's put in an inordinate amount of time on his game," Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast. "He's changed his body. He's a different person now."

The 7-1, 250-pound Goldin played for May at Florida Atlantic and was a starter on the team in 2023 that reached the Final Four.

He's currently averaging 26.0 points and 7.5 rebounds over his last four games while shooting a ridiculous 58.9 percent from the field during that span.

The Wolverines --- who were ranked 20th in this week's ROTHSTEIN 45 --- are currently 14-4 and will next face Purdue on Friday night at Mackey Arena.

