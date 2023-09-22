Duke vs UConn Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Duke Blue Devils versus the UConn Huskies is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Duke vs UConn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-3000) | UConn: (+1200)

Duke: (-3000) | UConn: (+1200) Spread: Duke: -22.5 (-110) | UConn: +22.5 (-110)

Duke: -22.5 (-110) | UConn: +22.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Duke vs UConn Betting Trends

Duke is unbeaten against the spread this season.

One of two Duke games have hit the over this season.

UConn has but one win versus the spread this season.

UConn and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Duke vs UConn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Devils win (93.3%)

Duke vs UConn Point Spread

Duke is favored by 22.5 points versus UConn. Duke is -110 to cover the spread, while UConn is -110.

Duke vs UConn Over/Under

The Duke-UConn game on September 23 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Duke vs UConn Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Duke-UConn, Duke is the favorite at -3000, and UConn is +1200.

Duke vs. UConn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Duke 36 48 9.3 5 51.5 1 3 UConn 15 126 27.7 86 48.2 1 3

