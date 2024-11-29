Duke vs Seattle U Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 29

The Duke Blue Devils (4-2) take the court against the Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) on November 29, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Seattle U Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Seattle U Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (87.2%)

Before you wager on Friday's Duke-Seattle U spread (Duke -27.5) or over/under (141.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Duke vs. Seattle U: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Seattle U has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-7-0) than they did on the road (5-6-0) last season.

Last year, the Redhawks were 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Duke vs. Seattle U: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in three of the five contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have been listed as a favorite of -33333 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Seattle U has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Redhawks have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +4000 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Seattle U Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 22.2 points per game with a +133 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.5 points per game (68th in college basketball) and gives up 60.3 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 17.0 points per game ranks 124th in the country.

Seattle U's +23 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.5 points per game (236th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per contest (152nd in college basketball).

Seattle U's leading scorer, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, is 312th in college basketball, averaging 14.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 29th in the nation at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 10.2 more than the 28.0 their opponents average.

Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 8.3 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball action).

The Redhawks win the rebound battle by 7.3 boards on average. They collect 32.0 rebounds per game, 240th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 24.7.

Moncrieffe paces the Redhawks with 10.5 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball).

Duke scores 105.3 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball), while giving up 77.0 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

The Redhawks rank 175th in college basketball averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 227th, allowing 91.7 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!