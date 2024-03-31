Duke vs NC State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

An Elite Eight battle features the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 15-5 ACC) squaring off against the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (25-14, 9-11 ACC) on Sunday at American Airlines Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 5:05 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game Day: Sunday, March 31, 2024

5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Duke vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (70.6%)

Before you place a wager on Duke-NC State outing (in which Duke is a 7.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 142.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

Duke vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has put together a 21-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

NC State has put together a 19-20-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Duke (11-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55%) than NC State (7-0) does as the underdog (100%).

In home games, the Blue Devils have a better record against the spread (11-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-6-0).

This year, the Wolfpack are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Against the spread, in conference play, Duke is 11-10-0 this season.

Against the spread in ACC action, NC State is 12-13-0 this season.

Duke vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in 23, or 79.3%, of the 29 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have a mark of 15-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -315 or better on the moneyline.

NC State has won eight of the 18 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

The Wolfpack have gone 3-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer (60%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 75.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 13 points per game (scoring 79 per game to rank 51st in college basketball while allowing 66 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball) and has a +455 scoring differential overall.

Kyle Filipowski is 151st in the nation with a team-high 16.6 points per game.

NC State is outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game, with a +160 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.3 points per game (98th in college basketball) and gives up 72.2 per contest (190th in college basketball).

DJ Horne's team-leading 16.8 points per game rank him 142nd in the nation.

The Blue Devils are 120th in the nation at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 31.3 their opponents average.

Filipowski averages 8.2 rebounds per game (ranking 75th in college basketball) to lead the Blue Devils.

The Wolfpack grab 35.5 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball), compared to the 35.9 of their opponents.

Mohamed Diarra is 99th in the nation with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Wolfpack.

Duke ranks 12th in college basketball by averaging 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 40th in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolfpack score 98.2 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball), while allowing 92.9 points per 100 possessions (181st in college basketball).

