Duke vs Mount St. Mary's Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils (31-3) take on the No. 16 Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (23-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Duke vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

Duke vs. Mount St. Mary's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (94.5%)

Before you wager on Friday's Duke-Mount St. Mary's spread (Duke -32.5) or over/under (140.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Duke vs. Mount St. Mary's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 22-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Mount St. Mary's has covered 23 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (11-6-0) than they do in away games (9-2-0).

This year, the Mountaineers are 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). Away, they are 11-6-0 ATS (.647).

Duke vs. Mount St. Mary's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 32 games this year and has walked away with the win 29 times (90.6%) in those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Blue Devils this season with a -100000 moneyline set for this game.

Mount St. Mary's has a 12-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 63.2% of those games).

The Mountaineers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +7000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 99.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Mount St. Mary's Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +707 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.7 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 18.9 points per game ranks 47th in the country.

Mount St. Mary's puts up 70.7 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (111th in college basketball). It has a +30 scoring differential.

Dola Adebayo's 13.4 points per game paces Mount St. Mary's and ranks 464th in college basketball.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by nine boards on average. They collect 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.9 per contest.

Flagg paces the Blue Devils with 7.5 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball play).

The Mountaineers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. They are collecting 34.3 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3.

Jedy Cordilia tops the Mountaineers with 7.3 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball).

Duke's 110.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 82.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

The Mountaineers average 91.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (292nd in college basketball), and give up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball).

