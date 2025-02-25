Duke vs Miami (FL) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Duke Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) on February 25, 2025 at Watsco Center.

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Arena: Watsco Center

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (93.9%)

Before making an informed wager on Duke-Miami (FL) outing (in which Duke is a 23.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 150.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Duke vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered 17 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Miami (FL) has put together a 9-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 23.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Miami (FL) covers as an underdog of 23.5 or more (never covered this season).

In home games, the Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hurricanes have a lower winning percentage at home (.267, 4-11-0 record) than away (.500, 4-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Duke is 10-6-0 this season.

Miami (FL) has six wins against the spread in 16 ACC games this season.

Duke vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (88%) in those contests.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -10000 or better.

Miami (FL) is 1-12 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 7.7% of those games).

The Hurricanes have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +2400 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke has a +567 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.0 points per game. It is putting up 82.0 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and is giving up 61.0 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball.

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 19.5 points per game ranks 28th in the nation.

Miami (FL)'s -137 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.6 points per game (164th in college basketball) while giving up 79.7 per contest (346th in college basketball).

Miami (FL)'s leading scorer, Matthew Cleveland, ranks 160th in the country, putting up 16.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 9.2 boards on average. They collect 36.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 22nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.8 per outing.

Flagg's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 84th in college basketball play.

The Hurricanes average 29.6 rebounds per game (310th in college basketball), compared to the 30.3 of their opponents.

Lynn Kidd paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball).

Duke scores 110.3 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while giving up 82.1 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Hurricanes rank 107th in college basketball with 98.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 360th defensively with 105.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

