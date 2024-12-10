Duke vs Incarnate Word Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Duke Blue Devils (7-2) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4) on December 10, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Incarnate Word Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Incarnate Word Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (98.8%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Duke (-33.5) versus Incarnate Word on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 144.5 points for this game.

Duke vs. Incarnate Word: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Incarnate Word has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Devils covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

Last year, the Cardinals were 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-11-0 ATS (.353).

Duke vs. Incarnate Word Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game with a +172 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.6 points per game (79th in college basketball) and gives up 61.4 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Duke's leading scorer, Cooper Flagg, is 111th in college basketball averaging 17.0 points per game.

Incarnate Word's +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.8 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Davion Bailey's team-leading 17.7 points per game rank him 84th in college basketball.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. They collect 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.7 per contest.

Flagg's 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 31st in college basketball play.

The Cardinals rank 301st in the country at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 more than the 25.1 their opponents average.

Jordan Pyke paces the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (388th in college basketball).

Duke ranks 44th in college basketball with 104.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 13th in college basketball defensively with 79.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cardinals rank 26th in college basketball averaging 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 294th, allowing 95.9 points per 100 possessions.

