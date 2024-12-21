Duke vs Georgia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 0-1 ACC) on December 21, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (86%)

Duke is a 15.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech on Saturday and the total is set at 143.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the outing.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Duke covers the spread when it is a 15.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's less often than Georgia Tech covers as an underdog of 15.5 or more (100%).

The Blue Devils owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-7-0) than they did in away games (5-6-0) last season.

The Yellow Jackets performed better against the spread away (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0) last year.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in seven of the nine contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have been a -1786 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Georgia Tech has not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Yellow Jackets have played as a moneyline underdog of +920 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 94.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 19.9 points per game (scoring 78.6 per game to rank 115th in college basketball while giving up 58.7 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball) and has a +219 scoring differential overall.

Duke's leading scorer, Cooper Flagg, ranks 133rd in college basketball putting up 16.6 points per game.

Georgia Tech has a +22 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. It is putting up 76.5 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and is giving up 74.5 per outing to rank 264th in college basketball.

Lance Terry paces Georgia Tech, recording 15.5 points per game (217th in college basketball).

The Blue Devils rank 26th in the country at 37.7 rebounds per game. That's 7.8 more than the 29.9 their opponents average.

Flagg averages nine rebounds per game (ranking 31st in college basketball) to lead the Blue Devils.

The Yellow Jackets are 45th in the country at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 32.2 their opponents average.

Baye Ndongo leads the Yellow Jackets with 7.7 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball).

Duke averages 102.6 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball), while giving up 76.6 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Yellow Jackets rank 227th in college basketball averaging 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 207th, allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions.

