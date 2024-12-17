Duke vs George Mason Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Duke Blue Devils (8-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the George Mason Patriots (7-3) on December 17, 2024. The Patriots have won five games in a row.

Duke vs. George Mason Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. George Mason Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (85.5%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Tuesday's Duke-George Mason spread (Duke -19.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Duke vs. George Mason: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

George Mason has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Blue Devils did a better job covering the spread in home games (11-7-0) last season than they did in road games (5-6-0).

Last season, the Patriots were 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Duke vs. George Mason: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been victorious in six of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Blue Devils have not lost in four games this year when favored by -4545 or better on the moneyline.

George Mason has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Patriots have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. George Mason Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke is outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game with a +198 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.7 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allows 59.9 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Duke's leading scorer, Cooper Flagg, ranks 179th in the nation scoring 15.9 points per game.

George Mason is outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game, with a +156 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.7 points per game (118th in college basketball) and gives up 63.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

Darius Maddox leads George Mason, scoring 14.9 points per game (269th in college basketball).

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by an average of 9.0 boards. They are recording 38.1 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.1 per contest.

Flagg is 29th in college basketball action with 9.0 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The Patriots come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. They are collecting 35.7 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.6.

Jalen Haynes paces the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (308th in college basketball).

Duke scores 104.2 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball), while allowing 78.3 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

The Patriots rank 102nd in college basketball averaging 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 17th, allowing 80.5 points per 100 possessions.

