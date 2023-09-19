Drake London Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will take on the 26th-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (268.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering London for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing London this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

London vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.23

7.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.48

53.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, London is currently the 47th-ranked player in fantasy (113th overall), with 12.7 total fantasy points (6.4 per game).

In two games this season, London has been targeted nine times, with six receptions for 67 yards and one TD, leading to 12.7 fantasy points.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, London put up 12.7 fantasy points, recording six receptions on eight targets for 67 yards and one TD.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.