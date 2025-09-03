Drake London Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose passing defense was ranked 29th in the NFL last season (243.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With London's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Drake London Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.64

77.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

London 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 46th overall and sixth at his position, London picked up 180.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) in 2024.

London accumulated 30.7 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last year.

In Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, London picked up 21.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: 12 receptions, 154 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the season.

London picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- two receptions, 15 yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

London recorded 3.4 fantasy points -- four catches, 34 yards, on six targets -- in Week 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Last year, Tampa Bay allowed only three quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Buccaneers allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Buccaneers allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Tampa Bay last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Buccaneers gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Tampa Bay allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Buccaneers allowed more than 100 rushing yards to just two players last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Buccaneers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only one player last season.

