Donte Whitner’s Prediction for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers

After finishing a disappointing 5-12 in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers have undergone a complete overhaul as they've brought in Jim Harbaugh to be the head coach and moved on from expensive veterans like wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to remake the roster.

While that may signal to many that this team won't be competing for the playoffs this season, former Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner has a different prediction.

On Monday's episode of Up & Adams, Whitner, who played under Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers, declared that he sees the Chargers having a lot of success in 2024.

FanDuel Sportsbook seems to differ from Whitner's thoughts as the Chargers have +350 odds to win the AFC West and +2000 odds to win the AFC.

Are you backing quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers in their first season under coach Harbaugh?

