Domestic Product: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Domestic Product's 60 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby rank him 14th among the field.

Domestic Product Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Domestic Product's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000), tied for 14th in the field.

Domestic Product drew post position 15.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Domestic Product Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Chad Brown has two horses running in this year's Kentucky Derby (points leader Sierra Leone being the other). Brown owns wins at the 2017 (Cloud Computing) and 2022 (Early Voting) Preakness Stakes.

Highly-decorated jockey Irad Ortiz owns wins at the 2016 and 2022 Belmont Stakes (Creator and Mo Donegal, respectively).

Domestic Product Race History

Domestic Product's Tampa Bay Derby win earned him 50 qualifying points to vault up the leaderboard.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Speed Score 3/9/2024 Tampa Bay Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 1 82 2/3/2024 Gulfstream Park Holy Bull Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 92 12/2/2023 Aqueduct Remsen Stakes (Gr. 2) 7 75 10/27/2023 Belmont At The Big A Maiden Special Weight 1 88 8/5/2023 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 5 71

Domestic Product Kentucky Derby Prediction, Pick, and Analysis

The trainer and jockey pedigree is outstanding for Domestic Product, but the horse's average Speed Score of 81.6 is third-worst among 18 with Speed Score data, his max Speed Score is just 92, and his 60.0% in-the-money record is tied for the lowest rate in the field.

If the trainer/jockey combination flashes its ceiling, Domestic Product will be one to watch.

Post 15 has the fourth-highest win rate (9.7%) of all 20 starting spots but the 15th-highest in-the-money rate (14.5%). Authentic won from post 15 in 2020.

Watch FanDuel TV's Kyle Levy analyze Domestic Product below:

