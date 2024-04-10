Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-166) | MIN: (+140)

LAD: (-166) | MIN: (+140) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | MIN: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | MIN: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 1-1, 5.87 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (1-1) to the mound, while Chris Paddack will get the nod for the Twins. Miller has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Miller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Paddack has started only one game with a set spread, which the Twins covered. The Twins have always been the moneyline underdog when Paddack starts this season.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.4%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -166 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-118 to cover), and Los Angeles is -102 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Twins on April 10, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 7-7-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Twins have not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-6-0).

The Twins have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 19 hits and an OBP of .530, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .380 batting average and a slugging percentage of .780.

Among qualifying batters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is second in slugging.

Betts will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .176 with seven walks.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.650) thanks to 12 extra-base hits. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among all qualifying players, he is 21st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Ohtani heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .349 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.540) powered by five extra-base hits.

Smith has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .283 with a .345 OBP and 14 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two walks and four RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff has a team-high slugging percentage (.710) while leading the Twins in hits (11). He's batting .355 and with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Carlos Correa has a .447 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .300 while slugging .467.

He ranks 51st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .120 with two home runs and a walk.

Byron Buxton is hitting .235 with three doubles and a walk.

Dodgers vs Twins Head to Head

4/9/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/10/2022: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/9/2022: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/13/2022: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2022: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/16/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/15/2023: 9-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

