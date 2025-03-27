Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 5:15 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Detroit Tigers.

Dodgers vs Tigers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (2-0) vs. Detroit Tigers (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | DET: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | DET: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162)

LAD: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Blake Snell versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal. Snell and his team were 12-8-0 ATS in his 20 appearances with a spread last season. Snell and his team won as favorites in 78.6% of his 14 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Skubal pitched his team went 17-17-0 against the spread. Skubal and his team had a 5-4 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Dodgers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.8%)

Dodgers vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Tigers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-162) and Detroit as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Dodgers vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Tigers are -162 to cover, and the Dodgers are +134.

Dodgers vs Tigers Over/Under

Dodgers versus Tigers on March 27 has an over/under of 6.5 runs, with the odds on the over -124 and the under set at +102.

Dodgers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Dodgers were favorites in 151 games last season and came away with the win 99 times (65.6%) in those contests.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 54 times in 84 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 103 of their 176 games with a total last season.

The Tigers compiled a 49-51 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer last year, Detroit went 6-18 (25%).

The Tigers played in 164 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-79-5).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani collected 197 hits, posted an OBP of .390 and a .646 SLG last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .282/.378/.476 and finished with an OPS of .854.

Mookie Betts ended his last campaign with 130 hits, an OBP of .372, plus a slugging percentage of .491.

Teoscar Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 and finished with an OPS of .840.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene had an OBP of .348 with 134 hits last season.

Gleyber Torres slugged .378 while batting .257.

Matt Vierling hit .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks a season ago.

Colt Keith hit .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

