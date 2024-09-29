Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-100)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-240) | COL: (+198)

LAD: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136)

LAD: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136) Total: 11 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Anthony Banda (Dodgers) - 3-2, 3.14 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 3-10, 4.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Anthony Banda (3-2) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (3-10) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Banda and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Banda's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 14-15-0 against the spread when Feltner starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 28 of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 10-18 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +198, and Los Angeles is -240 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +136 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -164.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Rockies game on Sept. 29, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 139 games this year and have walked away with the win 90 times (64.7%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 16 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 90 of their 159 opportunities.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 81-78-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 58-96 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.7% of those games).

Colorado has an 8-16 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times this season for an 80-77-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have gone 77-82-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 196 hits and an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .649. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .310 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .614 with six doubles, six home runs, four walks and 20 RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He ranks 20th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.374/.493.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .270 with a .338 OBP and 99 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is batting .260 with 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 85th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has racked up 176 hits while slugging .472. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified players, he is 41st in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Charlie Blackmon a has .328 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .243 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 69 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/18/2024: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/17/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!