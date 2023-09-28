Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

Odds updated as of 7:40 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Thursday.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-101)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | COL: (+188)

LAD: (-225) | COL: (+188) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)

LAD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130) Total: 12 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough (Dodgers) - 7-6, 3.78 ERA vs Chris Flexen (Rockies) - 1-8, 7.01 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) against the Rockies and Flexen (1-8). Yarbrough and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Yarbrough's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 7-8-0 record against the spread in Flexen's starts. The Rockies have a 3-11 record in Flexen's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (72.4%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Rockies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-225) and Colorado as the underdog (+188) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Rockies are +130 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -156.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies, on September 28, has an over/under of 12, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 81, or 63.8%, of the 127 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 20 of 28 games when listed as at least -225 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 84 of 150 chances this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 82-68-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 51-89 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

Colorado has a 7-42 record (winning just 14.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-85-1).

The Rockies have a 76-79-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 177 hits, batting .309 this season with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .411 and a slugging percentage of .587.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Freddie Freeman has a slash line of .336/.415/.572 this season and a team-best OPS of .987.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him second, his on-base percentage first, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Freeman has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Max Muncy has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.336/.482.

Will Smith is batting .258 with a .356 OBP and 74 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has put up an on-base percentage of .326 and has 133 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .243 and slugging .437.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 110th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .414 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .290.

His batting average ranks 88th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Nolan Jones is batting .289 with 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks.

Elias Diaz is batting .265 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/27/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/26/2023: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/26/2023: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/13/2023: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 8/10/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 8/12/2023: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/11/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 10/5/2022: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 6/28/2023: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/27/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

