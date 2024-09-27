Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (95-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-98)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-164) | COL: (+138)

LAD: (-164) | COL: (+138) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

LAD: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-6, 5.38 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 8-10, 4.72 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Walker Buehler (1-6) against the Rockies and Cal Quantrill (8-10). When Buehler starts, his team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season. When Buehler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-6. The Rockies have a 17-11-0 record against the spread in Quantrill's starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 27 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 13-14 in those games.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (68%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +138, and Los Angeles is -164 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Rockies are -108 to cover, and the Dodgers are -111.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 88 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 50-29 when favored by -164 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 88 of their 157 opportunities.

In 157 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 79-78-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 58 of the 152 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Colorado has a 33-61 record (winning only 35.1% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-77-2).

The Rockies have put together a 77-80-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.387), slugging percentage (.643) and total hits (190) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .512 with five doubles, six home runs, four walks and 20 RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Mookie Betts has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .495 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez has 31 home runs, 94 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 54th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ezequiel Tovar has collected 171 hits while slugging .463. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .293.

His batting average ranks 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has 24 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .255.

Ryan McMahon leads his team with a .331 OBP.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/18/2024: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/17/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/1/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/31/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

