Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-94)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: COLR

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | COL: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | COL: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | COL: +1.5 (+104)

LAD: -1.5 (-125) | COL: +1.5 (+104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-5, 5.54 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 5-7, 4.89 ERA

The probable pitchers are Walker Buehler (1-5) for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland (5-7) for the Rockies. Buehler's team is 8-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Buehler's team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 12-7-0 ATS in Freeland's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 10-8 in those games.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.9%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Rockies, Los Angeles is the favorite at -250, and Colorado is +205 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Dodgers are -125 to cover, and the Rockies are +104.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Rockies game on Sept. 20, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 84 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 85 of their 151 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 77-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 56 of the 146 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Colorado has a record of 6-11 (35.3%).

The Rockies have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-75-1).

The Rockies are 74-77-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 176 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .629, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average and an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 11th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .417 with four doubles, four home runs, two walks and 16 RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .282 with 77 walks and 81 runs scored. He's slugging .481.

His batting average is 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 123 hits.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .267 with a .334 OBP and 90 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has 164 hits while slugging .468. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Ryan McMahon has accumulated a team-high .333 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/18/2024: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/17/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/1/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/31/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/28/2023: 14-5 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

14-5 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/27/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/26/2023: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.