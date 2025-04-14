Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-12)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and COLR

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-350) | COL: (+280)

LAD: (-350) | COL: (+280) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 0-1, 0.82 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 0-2, 5.14 ERA

The probable starters are Dustin May (0-1) for the Dodgers and Antonio Senzatela (0-2) for the Rockies. May has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. May's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Senzatela's starts. The Rockies are 1-2 in Senzatela's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (70.7%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -350 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +280 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -162 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +134.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Rockies on April 14 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Los Angeles the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -350 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 17 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 8-9-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 2-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.4% of those games).

Colorado has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer.

In the 15 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-9-1).

The Rockies are 4-11-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman has 16 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .250 with seven extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .290 and a slugging percentage of .563.

He is 73rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 18 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Shohei Ohtani has hit four homers with a team-high .500 SLG this season.

Mookie Betts has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has a slugging percentage of .547 and has 17 hits, both team-high figures for the Rockies. He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 18th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Doyle hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .241. He's slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .279.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Kyle Farmer has put up an on-base percentage of .396, a team-best for the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .209.

