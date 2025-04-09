Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 11:13 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-4) vs. Washington Nationals (5-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: MASN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | WSH: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | WSH: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Landon Knack to the mound, while Jake Irvin will get the nod for the Nationals. Knack did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Irvin has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals failed to cover in both chances. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Irvin starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.6%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -174 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Nationals are -110 to cover, and the Dodgers are -110.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

Dodgers versus Nationals on April 9 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in eight of their 13 opportunities.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've finished 5-5 in those games.

Washington has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, and won in each game.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 15 hits and an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .600. He's batting .300.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Ohtani has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .271 with three doubles, four home runs and three walks, while slugging .583 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average is 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Hernandez enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .316 with a .579 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Betts has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Tommy Edman has five home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads the Nationals with 11 hits. He's batting .275 and slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 59th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz's .410 on-base percentage and .571 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .343.

He is 15th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in MLB.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .257 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Alex Call is hitting .444 with two doubles and four walks.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/8/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4/7/2025: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4/25/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4/24/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4/23/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4/17/2024: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9/10/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9/8/2023: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

