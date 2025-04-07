Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-6)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-172) | WSH: (+144)

LAD: (-172) | WSH: (+144) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114)

LAD: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 0-1, 2.45 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 2.45 ERA). May helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. May's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gore has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals failed to cover in both chances. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for one Gore start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.9%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Dodgers, Washington is the underdog at +144, and Los Angeles is -172 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Nationals. The Dodgers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -114.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

Dodgers versus Nationals, on April 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (80%) in those games.

Los Angeles has not lost in four games this year when favored by -172 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in six of their 11 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have gone 3-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

In the nine games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-0).

The Nationals have collected a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez has 11 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .634, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 67th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Tommy Edman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.591) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .261.

He is 89th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Shohei Ohtani has hit three homers with a team-high .512 SLG this season.

Mookie Betts is batting .313 with a .371 OBP and seven RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Betts brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Keibert Ruiz has put up an on-base percentage of .387, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .321 and slugging .571.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 34th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .257 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.629) and paces the Nationals in hits (10).

Alex Call has a double and three walks while hitting .545.

