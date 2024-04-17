Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (12-8) vs. Washington Nationals (7-10)
- Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: MASN2
Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | WSH: (+205)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | WSH: +1.5 (+104)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-1, 4.24 ERA
The Dodgers will give the ball to Landon Knack and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (0-1, 4.24 ERA). Knack did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Nationals have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for three Irvin starts this season -- they lost each time.
Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (66.8%)
Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Nationals moneyline has Los Angeles as a -250 favorite, while Washington is a +205 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Nationals Spread
- The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Dodgers are -125 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are +104.
Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Dodgers versus Nationals game on April 17 has been set at 9.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.
Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have won in 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 19 chances this season.
- The Dodgers are 9-10-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've gone 6-8 in those games.
- Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Nationals have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-9-0).
- The Nationals have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 10-6-0 ATS.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 31 hits and an OBP of .490, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .700. He's batting .388.
- He is first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.
- Betts hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani is batting .341 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .634 with an on-base percentage of .385.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage eighth.
- Ohtani enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Teoscar Hernandez is batting .286 with a .532 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.
- Hernandez has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Will Smith is batting .369 with a .403 OBP and 15 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
- Smith has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two walks and three RBI.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 17 hits. He's batting .298 and slugging .632 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 37th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.
- Abrams brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
- Jesse Winker leads his team with a .500 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .608 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .373.
- His batting average is fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Lane Thomas is batting .203 with two home runs and six walks.
- Luis Garcia has seven doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .292.
Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head
- 4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)
- 5/25/2022: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/24/2022: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 5/23/2022: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 9/10/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/8/2023: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/31/2023: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/30/2023: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)
- 5/29/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
