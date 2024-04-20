Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.
Dodgers vs Mets Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11) vs. New York Mets (12-8)
- Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | NYM: (+205)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | NYM: +1.5 (+104)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 3-1, 3.72 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Mets) - 0-1, 4.70 ERA
The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (3-1) for the Dodgers and Adrian Houser (0-1) for the Mets. When Glasnow starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Mets have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Houser's three starts that had a set spread. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Houser start this season -- they lost.
Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (64.6%)
Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Mets moneyline has Los Angeles as a -250 favorite, while New York is a +205 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Mets Spread
- The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mets are +104 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -125.
Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mets on April 21, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 22 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have posted a record of 9-13-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mets have compiled a 4-2 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- New York has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.
- The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-8-0 record against the over/under.
- The Mets have a 10-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 32 hits and an OBP of .473 this season. He has a .356 batting average and a slugging percentage of .644.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Shohei Ohtani has hit four homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .359 this season and slugging .630 with an on-base percentage of .419.
- His batting average is fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage sixth.
- Ohtani enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBI.
- Teoscar Hernandez has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .483 this season.
- Will Smith is batting .351 with a .390 OBP and 15 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Starling Marte has a .459 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 88th and he is 66th in slugging.
- Marte hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .292 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.
- Pete Alonso has 19 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 104th, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo has put up an on-base percentage of .370, a team-best for the Mets.
- Jeff McNeil is hitting .250 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head
- 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 4/19/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/18/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/17/2023: 8-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/30/2022: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/5/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 6/4/2022: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 6/3/2022: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/2/2022: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
