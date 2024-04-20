Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11) vs. New York Mets (12-8)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | NYM: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | NYM: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | NYM: +1.5 (+104)

LAD: -1.5 (-125) | NYM: +1.5 (+104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 3-1, 3.72 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Mets) - 0-1, 4.70 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (3-1) for the Dodgers and Adrian Houser (0-1) for the Mets. When Glasnow starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Mets have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Houser's three starts that had a set spread. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Houser start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.6%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Mets moneyline has Los Angeles as a -250 favorite, while New York is a +205 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mets are +104 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -125.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mets on April 21, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 22 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 9-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have compiled a 4-2 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

New York has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Mets have a 10-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 32 hits and an OBP of .473 this season. He has a .356 batting average and a slugging percentage of .644.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has hit four homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .359 this season and slugging .630 with an on-base percentage of .419.

His batting average is fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ohtani enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .483 this season.

Will Smith is batting .351 with a .390 OBP and 15 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Starling Marte has a .459 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 88th and he is 66th in slugging.

Marte hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .292 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

Pete Alonso has 19 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 104th, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has put up an on-base percentage of .370, a team-best for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil is hitting .250 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/18/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/17/2023: 8-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/30/2022: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/5/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/4/2022: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/3/2022: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2022: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

