Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-82)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | SF: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | SF: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | SF: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | SF: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 13-4, 2.42 ERA vs Tristan Beck (Giants) - 3-3, 4.05 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Beck (3-3, 4.05 ERA). Kershaw's team is 13-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kershaw's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-6. Beck has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants went 1-1-0. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Beck starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.7%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Dodgers, San Francisco is the underdog at +150, and Los Angeles is -178 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Giants are -118 to cover, and the Dodgers are -102.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Giants on September 30 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 82 times (63.6%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 34-17 when favored by -178 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 85 of their 152 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 83-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 73 total times this season. They've finished 33-40 in those games.

San Francisco is 5-8 (winning only 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Giants have played in 160 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-88-4).

The Giants have put together a 69-91-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .577. He's batting .337 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is sixth in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 177 hits, which leads Los Angeles batters this season. He's batting .306 with 80 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .407.

He is seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Max Muncy has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 119 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Smith brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is hitting .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .355.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 110 hits with a .376 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .421.

He is currently 74th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Thairo Estrada has put up a slugging percentage of .420, a team-best for the Giants.

Joc Pederson is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/29/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/24/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/7/2022: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/18/2023: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/17/2023: 15-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

15-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/10/2023: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

