Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-77)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-168) | SF: (+142)

LAD: (-168) | SF: (+142) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146)

LAD: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Caleb Ferguson (Dodgers) - 7-3, 2.88 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Giants) - 6-6, 4.73 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Caleb Ferguson (7-3, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Manaea (6-6, 4.73 ERA). Ferguson and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Ferguson's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Giants have a 1-7-0 record against the spread in Manaea's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Dodgers, San Francisco is the underdog at +142, and Los Angeles is -168 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Giants are -146 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +122.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Giants on September 22 is 9. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 121 games this season and have come away with the win 77 times (63.6%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 32-17 when favored by -168 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 83 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 79-65-0 in 144 games with a line this season.

The Giants are 31-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.3% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 4-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (30.8%).

In the 153 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-81-4).

The Giants have a 66-87-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 171 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .309 with 78 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .409 and a slugging percentage of .592.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .982. He has a slash line of .336/.413/.569 this season.

His batting average ranks second among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Max Muncy has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .211/.333/.491.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 116 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Smith takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .111 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .286 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .357.

LaMonte Wade Jr has collected 108 hits with a .375 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .422.

His batting average is 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada has racked up a slugging percentage of .420, a team-high for the Giants.

J.D. Davis is batting .249 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 51 walks.

Dodgers vs. Giants Head to Head

9/21/2023: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/7/2022: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/6/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/5/2022: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/2/2022: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/1/2022: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/24/2022: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/23/2022: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/22/2022: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/21/2022: 9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!