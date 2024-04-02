Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-146) | SF: (+124)

LAD: (-146) | SF: (+124) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Brasier (Dodgers) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Ryan Brasier versus the Giants and Logan Webb. Brasier did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Brasier did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Webb has started just one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Webb starts this season.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (61%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -146 favorite, while San Francisco is a +124 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -176.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Giants contest on April 2 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers came away with 82 wins in the 132 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 59 times in 91 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 84 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Giants compiled a 34-40 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.9% of those games).

San Francisco went 11-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (34.4%).

The Giants played in 160 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-89-4).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 13 hits and an OBP of .636, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.200. He's batting .520.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Teoscar Hernandez has two doubles, four home runs and two walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .300.

His batting average is 95th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Freddie Freeman has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .500 and a slugging percentage of .520 this season.

Will Smith is batting .500 with a .536 OBP and six RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jorge Soler had 126 hits and a batting average of .250 a season ago.

Wilmer Flores hit .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks.

LaMonte Wade Jr had a .373 on-base percentage while batting .256 last season.

Thairo Estrada had a .416 slugging percentage while batting .271.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

4/1/2024: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 10/1/2023: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/30/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/29/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/24/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/24/2022: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/23/2022: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!