Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-54) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-58)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | ARI: (+112)

LAD: (-132) | ARI: (+112) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | ARI: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | ARI: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 2-2, 3.72 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 10-6, 3.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (2-2) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (10-6) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Kershaw and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kershaw's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks are 10-12-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 3-1 record in Gallen's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.6%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -150 to cover.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on August 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 74, or 63.8%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 60 times in 95 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 132 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 67-65-0 in 132 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 31 of the 62 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Arizona has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-53-5).

The Diamondbacks have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 70-63-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 152 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .613. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has 128 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He's batting .284 and slugging .475.

He is 22nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Mookie Betts is batting .301 with a .490 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Betts heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 28 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Hernandez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 12 triples, 17 home runs and 56 walks while batting .225. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with a triple, five home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s .425 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average ranks 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Joc Pederson has 16 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 51 walks while batting .283.

Josh Bell has 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks while batting .243.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/3/2024: 12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/21/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/1/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/11/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/9/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

