Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-6)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: SportsNet LA and MARQ

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | CHC: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | CHC: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | CHC: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | CHC: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 1-1, 1.69 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1) for the Dodgers and Matthew Boyd (1-0) for the Cubs. Yamamoto's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Boyd has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs went 1-1-0. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for one Boyd start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.2%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +164 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Dodgers are +104 to cover, and the Cubs are -125.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

Dodgers versus Cubs on April 11 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (69.2%) in those games.

Los Angeles has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -196 or better.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in nine of their 14 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 7-7-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have gone 3-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +164 or longer.

In the 15 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-3-1).

The Cubs have gone 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 15 hits, batting .283 this season with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .623.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Hernandez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.593) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .431.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 29th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Ohtani takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tommy Edman has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.293/.574.

Mookie Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 13 hits, an OBP of .396 plus a slugging percentage of .548.

Betts takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 19 hits with a .452 on-base percentage and a .678 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Cubs. He's batting .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .567 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .211 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Nico Hoerner is batting .326 with a double and five walks.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/11/2024: 10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/22/2023: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

