Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (61-62) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-52)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | LAD: (-104)

STL: (-112) | LAD: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155)

STL: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cardinals vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 11-7, 3.93 ERA vs Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 1-2, 3.50 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Sonny Gray (11-7, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.50 ERA). Gray and his team have a record of 8-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kershaw starts, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Dodgers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Kershaw start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.2%)

Cardinals vs Dodgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Cardinals, Los Angeles is the underdog at -104, and St. Louis is -112 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Dodgers are +155 to cover, while the Cardinals are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Dodgers game on August 18 has been set at 7.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 27 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won 27 of 56 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 57 of 118 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 55-63-0 against the spread in their 118 games that had a posted line this season.

The Dodgers have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-10).

Los Angeles has a 4-8 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Dodgers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-56-2).

The Dodgers have put together a 60-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 116 hits, batting .278 this season with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has a slash line of .269/.336/.394 this season and a team-best OPS of .730.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Donovan has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Masyn Winn is batting .277 with a .428 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Winn brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 13 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up 139 hits with a .611 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Dodgers. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 16th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman's .391 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .488.

He is 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .267 with 26 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 40 walks.

Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .306.

Cardinals vs Dodgers Head to Head

8/17/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2024: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/30/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/28/2024: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/21/2023: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/18/2023: 16-8 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

