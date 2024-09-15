Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Dodgers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (81-67) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (87-61)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: ESPN

Braves vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-110) | LAD: (-106)

ATL: (-110) | LAD: (-106) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155)

ATL: +1.5 (-188) | LAD: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 8-8, 4.11 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-5, 5.95 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.95 ERA). When Morton starts, his team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season. Morton's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-9. When Buehler starts, the Dodgers have gone 7-6-0 against the spread. The Dodgers were named the moneyline underdog for one Buehler start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (52.8%)

Braves vs Dodgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Braves, Los Angeles is the underdog at -106, and Atlanta is -110 playing at home.

Braves vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Dodgers are +155 to cover, while the Braves are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Dodgers Over/Under

The Braves-Dodgers game on Sept. 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Braves vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 66, or 56.9%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Atlanta has won 66 of 116 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 146 opportunities.

In 146 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 69-77-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have won 27.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-13).

Los Angeles has gone 5-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (29.4%).

The Dodgers have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times this season for an 80-64-2 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have gone 73-73-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.556) and total hits (169) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson is batting .238 with 36 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 109th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with four doubles, a walk and seven RBI.

Jorge Soler is batting .237 with a .428 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Soler enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Orlando Arcia has 16 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.610) while pacing the Dodgers in hits (166). He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .373.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 73 walks while hitting .280. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He ranks 25th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Mookie Betts has racked up an on-base percentage of .391, a team-best for the Dodgers.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .268 with 31 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 47 walks.

Braves vs Dodgers Head to Head

9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/3/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/3/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/2/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/1/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/31/2023: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/24/2023: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

