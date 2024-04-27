Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-11) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-14)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | TOR: (+122)

LAD: (-144) | TOR: (+122) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | TOR: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | TOR: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 4-1, 2.92 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 2.28 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (4-1) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (2-1). Glasnow's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. When Kikuchi starts, the Blue Jays are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for two Kikuchi starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.7%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Blue Jays, Los Angeles is the favorite at -144, and Toronto is +122 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Blue Jays. The Dodgers are +116 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -140.

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Blue Jays game on April 27 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 17 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 15 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 27 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 13-14-0 against the spread in their 27 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 4-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Toronto is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-15-1).

The Blue Jays have put together a 13-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has an OPS of 1.130, fueled by an OBP of .485 to go with a slugging percentage of .645. He has a .382 batting average, as well.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Betts will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with six doubles, six walks and six RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in total hits (40) this season while batting .354 with 22 extra-base hits. He's slugging .681 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him fourth, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage first.

Will Smith has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .413 and a slugging percentage of .527 this season.

Smith enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .304 with a .424 OBP and 17 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .314 with four doubles, 10 walks and nine RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Daulton Varsho paces the Blue Jays with 20 hits. He's batting .253 and slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 87th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner has a .413 OBP while slugging .506. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 29th in slugging.

George Springer is batting .228 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .206.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/25/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

