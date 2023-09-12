Diontae Johnson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns -- whose pass defense was ranked fifth in the league last season (196.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Johnson worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Browns? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Johnson vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 46th at his position and 127th overall, Johnson picked up 94.7 fantasy points (5.6 per game) last year.

In his one game this year, Johnson picked up 4.8 fantasy points. He had 48 receiving yards on three catches (six targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 15 last year versus the Carolina Panthers, Johnson put up a season-high 10.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 10 receptions, 98 yards.

Johnson accumulated 8.4 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns -- eight catches, 84 yards -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Johnson picked up 2.2 fantasy points -- four receptions, 21 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson accumulated 2.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 11 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 4 against the New York Jets).

Browns Defensive Performance

Last year, Cleveland allowed two quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Browns last year.

Against Cleveland last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Browns surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Cleveland let five players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Browns allowed 19 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Cleveland allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

On the ground, three players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

In terms of run defense, Cleveland allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Browns gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

