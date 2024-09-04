Diontae Johnson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Diontae Johnson and the Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints -- whose pass defense was ranked 10th in the league last season (207.3 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Johnson for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Johnson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Johnson vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.55

7.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.11

57.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson 2023 Fantasy Performance

Johnson was 43rd at his position, and 150th overall, with 101.7 fantasy points (7.8 per game) last year.

In Week 9 last year against the Tennessee Titans, Johnson put up a season-high 15.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson's 14.9 fantasy points in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens -- four receptions, 89 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Johnson ended up with 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 15 yards, on five targets.

Johnson accumulated 1.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 16 yards, on eight targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Saints Defensive Performance

Against New Orleans last year, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Saints gave up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New Orleans allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Saints allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus New Orleans last season, five players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Saints last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

New Orleans allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

In terms of run D, the Saints allowed one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New Orleans allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Saints last year.

Want more data and analysis on Diontae Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.