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Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Game Info

  • Arizona Diamondbacks (35-35) vs. Cincinnati Reds (33-36)
  • Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
  • Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Coverage: Reds.TV and Dbacks.TV

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | CIN: (-102)
  • Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)
  • Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-5, 5.43 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 4-4, 4.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-5) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (4-4) will answer the bell for the Reds. Gallen's team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gallen's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have gone 8-6-0 against the spread when Abbott starts. The Reds have a 5-5 record in Abbott's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (55.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Reds reveal Arizona as the favorite (-116) and Cincinnati as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Spread

  • The Reds are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +140 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -170.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Over/Under

  • An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Reds on June 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends

  • The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This year Arizona has won 15 of 25 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.
  • The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 39-30-0 in 69 games with a line this season.
  • The Reds have a 21-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.8% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 18-22 (45%).
  • In the 67 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-25-1).
  • The Reds have put together a 37-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

  • Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.552) and total hits (70) this season. He has a .282 batting average.
  • Among all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 10th in slugging.
  • Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.
  • Ketel Marte has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • He ranks 82nd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in MLB.
  • Marte brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .304 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.
  • Ildemaro Vargas has 60 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.308/.425.
  • Geraldo Perdomo has three home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

  • Sal Stewart has accumulated an on-base percentage of .346, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .247 and slugging .448.
  • Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 56th in slugging.
  • Spencer Steer is batting .251 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .333.
  • His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 75th in slugging.
  • JJ Bleday is batting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Matt McLain has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .207.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Head to Head

  • 6/13/2026: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
  • 6/12/2026: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
  • 8/24/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
  • 8/23/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
  • 8/22/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
  • 6/8/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
  • 6/7/2025: 13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
  • 5/15/2024: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
  • 5/14/2024: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
  • 5/13/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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