Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

On Tuesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Texas Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64) vs. Texas Rangers (70-74)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-174) | TEX: (+146)

ARI: (-174) | TEX: (+146) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+115) | TEX: +1.5 (-138)

ARI: -1.5 (+115) | TEX: +1.5 (-138) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 11-6, 3.69 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-7, 3.55 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-6) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (11-7) will get the nod for the Rangers. When Gallen starts, his team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season. Gallen's team has won 57.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-8). The Rangers have a 13-12-0 ATS record in Eovaldi's 25 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Eovaldi's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -174 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+115 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -138 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rangers on Sept. 10, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (64.4%) in those games.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 15 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 84 of their 143 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 75-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers are 20-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Texas has gone 1-4 (20%).

In the 138 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-70-4).

The Rangers have put together a 61-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.367) and total hits (130) this season. He's batting .293 batting average while slugging .551.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .229 with 19 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 117th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .250 with a .467 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Suarez heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Josh Bell has been key for Arizona with 128 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Bell has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with four walks and four RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has racked up a team-high .387 slugging percentage. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 106th, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 105th in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Josh Smith has 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Wyatt Langford has 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .246.

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .218.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Head to Head

5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/31/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/30/2023: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/28/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/27/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/22/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/21/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/3/2023: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

