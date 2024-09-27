Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Diego Padres.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71) vs. San Diego Padres (91-68)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-122) | SD: (+104)

ARI: (-122) | SD: (+104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194)

ARI: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-0, 3.71 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 6-3, 3.18 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (5-0) for the Diamondbacks and Yu Darvish (6-3) for the Padres. When Kelly starts, his team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season. Kelly's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have an 8-6-0 ATS record in Darvish's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Darvish's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Padres, Arizona is the favorite at -122, and San Diego is +104 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Diamondbacks are +160 to cover, and the Padres are -194.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Padres contest on Sept. 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 54, or 62.8%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won 40 of 62 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 93 of their 158 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 84-74-0 against the spread in their 158 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 55.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-25).

San Diego has gone 14-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (46.7%).

The Padres have played in 157 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-72-4).

The Padres have put together an 80-77-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 145 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .562. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Marte hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBI.

Corbin Carroll is batting .232 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 70 walks, while slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 114th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging in MLB.

Carroll brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with four walks and an RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.317/.466.

Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .381 on-base percentage to lead the Padres. He's batting .282 while slugging .464.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 35th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .278 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 27th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jackson Merrill leads the Padres with 159 hits.

Luis Arraez's .383 slugging percentage paces his team.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2024: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2024: 13-1 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-1 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/3/2024: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

