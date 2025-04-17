Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 7:14 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) vs. Miami Marlins (8-9)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

ARI: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+108) | MIA: +1.5 (-130)

ARI: -1.5 (+108) | MIA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 0-2, 4.86 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-0, 3.18 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) for the Diamondbacks and Edward Cabrera for the Marlins. Rodríguez's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Cabrera has started only one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Cabrera start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Diamondbacks, Miami is the underdog at +130, and Arizona is -154 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +108 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -130.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Marlins game on April 17, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with nine wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won two of three games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in seven of 18 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have gone 6-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Miami has a 2-6 record (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-7-0).

The Marlins have put together a 9-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 24 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .699. He's batting .329 with an on-base percentage of .410.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .381 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .328 with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks, while slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .403.

His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 20th.

Naylor brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .311 with 13 walks and nine runs scored.

Perdomo enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, seven walks and three RBI.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .159 with a .274 OBP and 11 RBI for Arizona this season.

Suarez has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double and a walk.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .238 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 90th, his on-base percentage is 82nd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Lopez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with four doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Xavier Edwards' .418 on-base percentage and .373 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .328.

He is 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Matt Mervis is hitting .275 with six home runs and four walks.

Kyle Stowers is batting .281 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Head to Head

4/16/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/15/2025: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/26/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/24/2024: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/9/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

