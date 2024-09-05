Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-61) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-72)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | SF: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

ARI: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 4.30 ERA vs Blake Snell (Giants) - 2-3, 3.56 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Blake Snell (2-3, 3.56 ERA). Kelly's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Giants have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Snell's starts. The Giants have a 2-2 record in Snell's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (59.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Giants reveal Arizona as the favorite (-134) and San Francisco as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Giants. The Diamondbacks are +128 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -154.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Giants on Sept. 5 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (64.4%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has been victorious 29 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 81 of their 139 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 73-66-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 25 of the 59 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.4%).

San Francisco has gone 11-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (39.3%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-64-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 47.8% of their games this season, going 66-72-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is batting .234 with 19 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .318 while slugging .430.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 61st in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with three doubles, five home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .241 with 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualified, he ranks 98th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has 126 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.315/.402.

Christian Walker is batting .254 with a .337 OBP and 72 RBI for Arizona this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has racked up 126 hits with a .445 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Giants. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 80th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Chapman takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Heliot Ramos has 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Michael Conforto is hitting .227 with 24 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski has 13 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .241.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/3/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/21/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/20/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

